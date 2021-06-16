Aditya Narayan shares pictures of his body transformation post COVID-19

Singer Aditya Narayan has been in the news of late for the controversies surrounding the reality singing show Indian Idol of which he is the host. Now, the singer has once more made headlines for his body transformation which is being appreciated by fans.

Aditya Narayan who is 33 shared two photos of himself on Instagram of his body transformation. In one of the pictures, he looks bloated, and in the other two pictures, he flaunts his toned body.

Sharing the picture, Aditya revealed that the first photo was clicked on April 15, the day on which his COVID report came negative. “15 April 2021-My corona report came negative on this day,” he wrote in the caption sharing the photo.

The second photo which shows him as fitter and slimmer was clicked two months later on June 15.

Aditya Narayan had gained weight when he had diagnosed with COVID-19 in April. He and his wife both had tested positive for the virus.

