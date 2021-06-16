Nia Sharma opts for summer’s breakout checkered print trend; dons plunging neckline and thigh-high slit maxi dress

Actress Nia Sharma is known for her bold and confident personality. The actress often puts her risky looks on her social media. Recently, the actress was snapped by the paparazzi where she was seen in summer’s breakout checkered trend.

In the pictures, the star was seen donning red and white printed checkered dress which featured a thigh-high slit at the bottom and a plunging neckline. It also had a deep back cut making it which added more glam to the outfit.

Keeping her look super casual and chic, she accessorised her look with white pumps. With makeup all nude and straight hair all open, she was looking gorgeous as always.

On professional front, Nia Sharma was last seen in a music video ‘Tum Bewafa Ho’ with Arjun Bijlani which released on May 17, 2021.

