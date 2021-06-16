Mouni Roy makes fashion transition Instagram reel with BTS’ ‘Butter’ as background song

Bollywood stunner Mouni Roy is a beauty queen. Her Instagram is full of stunning and beautiful pictures. Recently, the star shared a transition reel and showed her summery outfits.

In the first half of the reel, we can see the star wearing all beige turtleneck top and kept her makeup subtle with highlighter and nude lips. She was in a car enjoying the bright sunny day. In the second half, she switched to all glam black outfit. She glammed up with kohled eyes, with blush and highlighter game strong. She kept her curly hair open and her yellow nails added more oomph to the look. She used South Korean group BTS' chart-topping track 'Butter' as background music.

On the work front, Mouni Roy will next seen in Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan which is set to release this year.

