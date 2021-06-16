Shweta Tripathi emanates unwavering glam in embellished pink lehenga

Actress Shweta Tripathi, who gained a lot of appreciation for her role in films and series like Masaan and Mirzapur, is making style statement in desi-glam. Recently, the actress shared a series of pictures from her recent photoshoot.

In the photoshoot, Shweta Tripathi dons a traditional Indian ensemble. Set against a Rajasthani theme, Shweta dons a pink lehenga with floral design and kitschy prints of birds and tigers on it. The lehenga has prints of different colours like yellow, whites and green.

She opted for nude makeup matching with the outfit and hair all tied up with a thick long braid. She accessorised her look with an entire block of bangles on her arms and big golden jhumkas. Sitting on a branch of tree and flaunting her embroidered ghagra, she was looking absolutely elegant.

On the work front, Shweta Tripathi was last seen in Netflix Originals, Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein.

