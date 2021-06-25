Britney Spears makes rare public testimony regarding her conservatorship: “I have IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant”

Grammy-award-winning singer Britney Spears stood up for herself after 13 years of silence. In a rare testimony on June 23 where the hearing was made public to the media, she spoke about "abusive" guardianship, which left her traumatised and depressed.
On Wednesday, during a hearing in Los Angeles, the United States, Britney Spears urged a judge to end an "abusive" guardianship that gave her father, James P. Spears, control of her affairs since 2008. The singer revealed that she has been suffering for the past 13 years and has been forcibly drugged, compelled to work against her will, and prevented from removing her birth control device.
The popstar said, “I've been in denial. I've been in shock. I am traumatized. I just want my life back.”
She further spoke about her conservatorship to end and added, “I shouldn't be in a conservatorship if I can work. The laws need to change. I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don't feel like I can live a full life.”
“I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal, I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby, I have a (IUD) inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the (IUD) out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children – any more children. So basically, this conservatorship is doing me waaay more harm than good,” said Britney.
The singer has rarely spoken directly about the conservatorship, but her lawyer Samuel Ingham said that Spears wanted to address the court in April, resulting in Wednesday's hearing directly.
Britney Spear’ struggle with her father, Jamie, has become a national movement around the globe. It marked the “Free Britney” movement.
Also Read: Shakira looks smokin’ hot in red bodycon dress on the cover of Vogue Mexico, reveals new single coming out in July
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply