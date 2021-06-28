Priyanka Chopra relishes paani puri and dosa at her New York restaurant

Priyanka Chopra is back from the U.K. and she is back to work in the States. Back in March 2021, she announced her own restaurant in New York. The restaurant will exclusively offer Indian cuisine. Now, Priyanka has confirmed that the restaurant is open to public which serves Indian food and is the testimony to the magic Indian cuisine can weave.

Priyanka Chopra has been working on this restaurant for over 3 years. She has been toiling to get the homey interiors right, the food and taste right; she has created a special place in the heart of New York City that serve heartwarming and mouthwatering food. Sharing few pictures on her Instagram, the actress wrote, "I cannot believe I’m finally at @sonanewyork and seeing our labour of love after 3 years of planning. My heart is so full to go into the kitchen and meet the team that makes @sonanewyork such a wholesome experience. From my namesake private dining room, Mimi’s, to the gorgeous interiors, the stunning art by Indian artists (for sale) and the yummy food and drinks, the Sona experience is so unique and a part of my heart in the heart of New York City."

Priyanka was seen looking a million bucks in full entrepreneur mode as she wore a slate blue striped shirt with popping neon yellow high rise, wide leg pants. Priyanka kept her shirt buttons open, she stacked up with golden neck laces, some rings and bracelets.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra wrapped shooting for her upcoming film Text For You starring Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russel Tovey, Steve Oram and Omid Djalilli. She also been working on Amazon Prime's spy series Citadel. Other projects include a rom com with Mindy Kaling, a biopic on Ma Anand Sheela, The Matrix 4, an unscripted Amazon series tentatively called 'Sangeet' which she and her husband Nick Jonas will produce.

