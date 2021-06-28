Alia Bhatt pens heartwarming note on wrap up of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi

The much-awaited Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, Gangubai Kathiawadi has completed its entire shoot. The film starring Alia Bhatt in the lead kicked off in December 2019. The pandemic delayed the shoot but it's finally concluded.

On the occasion of the wrap, Alia Bhatt took to her social media to share a beautiful note on her exhilarating journey of working on the film. "We started shooting Gangubai on the 8th of December 2019 .. and we wrapped the film now 2 years later! This film and set has been through two lockdowns.. two cyclones.. director and actor getting covid during the making!!! the troubles the set has faced is another film all together! But through all that and more.. what I take away is the gigantic life changing experience," Alia Bhatt wrote, alongside series of pictures.

Praising Bhansali, she added, "Being directed by sir has been a dream all my life, but I don’t think anything would have prepared me for the journey I was on for these two years.. I walk out of this set a diff person today!

I love you sir! Thank you for being you .. there is truly NO ONE like you."

"When a film ends a part of you ends with it! Today I’ve lost a part of me.. Gangu I love you! You will be missed. P.S – special mention to my crew – my family and friends for these two years! without you nothing would have been possible! Love you guys," she concluded.

Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), Gangubai Kathiawadi will release theatrically once the current pandemic situation in the country eases.

Titled Gangubai Kathiawadi, Gangubai, remembered as The Madam of Kamathipura in the pages of history, was pushed into prostitution at an early age, and later became an extremely influential pimp with numerous ferocious gangsters as her client.

