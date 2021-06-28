Alia Bhatt pens heartwarming note on wrap up of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi

The much-awaited Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, Gangubai Kathiawadi has completed its entire shoot. The film starring Alia Bhatt in the lead kicked off in December 2019. The pandemic delayed the shoot but it's finally concluded.
Praising Bhansali, she added, "Being directed by sir has been a dream all my life, but I don’t think anything would have prepared me for the journey I was on for these two years.. I walk out of this set a diff person today!
I love you sir! Thank you for being you .. there is truly NO ONE like you."
"When a film ends a part of you ends with it! Today I’ve lost a part of me.. Gangu I love you! You will be missed. P.S – special mention to my crew – my family and friends for these two years! without you nothing would have been possible! Love you guys," she concluded.
Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), Gangubai Kathiawadi will release theatrically once the current pandemic situation in the country eases.
