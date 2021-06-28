Colour Of The Week: White – Sara Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor bring out the basics

We are back to basics – white – for colour of the week. Bollywood celebrities are in absolute love with this white colour as they can’t keep it away from their wardrobe. This week we have captured some very best white looks.

SARA ALI KHAN

Sara Ali Khan looked like a vision in white. Dressed in athleisure, she donned a white cropped, noodle strapped top with white high-waisted leggings. She kept her hairdo neat in a top knot and makeup all subtle and dewy as she stuns this athleisure look.

JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ

The actress was seen posing in a halter neck crop top. She kept her makeup subtle and hair pulled back in a ponytail. She accessorised her casuals with pair of diamond earrings and looked gorgeous.

MALAIKA ARORA

Malaika was seen out this week dressed in casuals. She wore a puff-sleeved, bustier neck cropped top with light washed denim. She looked stunning in the white top and kept her makeup minimal with her hair in soft waves.

JASMINE BHASIN

Recently, the actress shared few pictures of herself on the gram. She was seen wearing an all-white blazer set which she adorned with a black lace bralette. This white and black combination was a perfect blend as she looked absolutely sultry.

JANHVI KAPOOR

Janhvi Kapoor never misses gym and for the same, she was papped this week in an all-white outfit. The actress was seen in an all-white jacket which she adorned with a blue tee and white shorts. This casual look was finished with no makeup and hair tied in a bun.

RAKUL PREET SINGH

White is a colour of comfort and casual. Rakul Preet Singh proves it right as she was snapped in the city earlier this week in a white loose Shirt top and denims. This casual look is perfect for outings which she accessorized with leather flats and looked amazing as always.

VAANI KAPOOR

Befikre girl Vaani Kapoor also snapped this week at the screening of her upcoming film Bellbottom alongside Akshay Kumar. For the screening, the girl choose all casual style this time. With a white ruffle embroidered crop top and blue mom jeans, she looked lovely. She accessorised her look with a beige clutch and minimal makeup.

KANGANA RANAUT

Kangana Ranaut was also snapped this week at the airport where she was seen donning all-white Banarasi saree with a golden border which she adorned with a white sleeveless blouse. With hair tied in a messy bun, she opted for a brown leather bag as she posed for paparazzi.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra basks in the sun donning a white tank top and striped shorts

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results