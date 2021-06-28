Inside Vicky Kaushal’s luxurious house in Mumbai through 19 pictures

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most of those rare stars who has got both commercial success as well as critical acclamation. The actor debut with the 2015 Neeraj Ghaywan's film Masaan and attained stardom after URI: The Surgical Strike and Manmarziyaan. He has also appeared in some remarkable projects like Raazi (2018) with Alia Bhatt, Sanju (2018) with Ranbir Kapoor. The actor has been very much in news over the past few days, one of the reasons being his pictures from the Dabboo Ratnani Calendar Shoot 2021 getting so much loved by fans and the other being his rumoured relationship with Katrina Kaif.

The actor is also quite active on his social media where he stays connected to his fans and shares a peek into his living space with pictures of him relaxing and enjoying his homemade food while loafing in the comfort. Vicky lives with his parents, Sham and Veena Kaushal, along with younger brother Sunny Kaushal in Mumbai. Vicky's house is quite luxurious, aesthetic, and subtle when it comes to interiors, let's take you through a look inside his high-rise apartment.

LIVING ROOM AND DINING AREA

Vicky's house has a huge and comfortable living room-cum-dining area. The living area has two sets of couches in different corners creating dual seating areas with one comfy grey taupe sofa in one corner and a white couch with a black wooden panel on the other. The dining space has a frosted glass dining table. The hall also has vibrant cushions in shades of pink and orange and a bold painting of the sun on one wall which totally complement each other.

BEDROOM

Vicky's bedroom too follows the rest of his house in terms of subtle and classy interiors. It has shades of blue in the walls and the bed has a pale blue velvet headboard and dark blue cushions. The main highlight of the room is the huge window which gives a mesmerizing view of the skyscrapers. His bedroom's furniture including his wardrobe, TV unit, and side tables are made in the shade of light wood. The room is complemented by beige curtains which adds up to the even more soothing and earthing tone.

BALCONY

Well, a house is incomplete with a balcony. A huge balcony with a good view of the sunset is all you need after a tiring day. It is no less than a blessing. Vicky Kaushal's sprawling balcony has an amazing view of the city from a higher floor. The actor is often seen chilling around or having his coffee while enjoying Mumbai's sunset. The balcony is equipped with black metal chairs and a matching table with some vacant space for a quick yoga or a workout session.

KITCHEN

The Kaushal family's kitchen has got a simple design with black granite in the platform while white tiling in the rest. The kitchen also has modular cabinets, a shaded wooden door, and a vintage wooden coloured clock giving a totally elegant look.

HOME GYM AND BAR

Well, as we know both the Kaushal brothers are fitness enthusiasts and that is the reason why they made a gym for themselves in their home. The home gym has got a good space where there are sets of multiple dumbells which leads the way to Vicky's father personal bar.

SUNNY KAUSHAL'S BEDROOM

Sunny's room has a theme of teal blue colour on the walls, just like that of Vicky. The room has a white bed which has a cream-colored headboard in it. While there is also a wooden desk and a dark wooden chair in one corner.

