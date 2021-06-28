Hits And Misses Of The Week: Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Sanon, Shilpa Shetty keep it trendy; Huma Qureshi, Tamannaah Bhatia fail to impress

Even in pandemic and with restrictions, you will definitely see celebrities making a statement. Because, why not? It is all about fashion and chic style these days but comfort is the main factor. The Fashion Police is back to analyse this week’s hits and misses- let's see who impressed and who didn't!

HITS OF THE WEEK

KRITI SANON

Kriti Sanon impressed in a flannel co-ord set with checkered pants and a cover up that she paired it with a light brown halter neck top. She kept her hair open as she completed her look with a black Rice Gauche Tote, chunky white sneakers, sunglasses and a mask that reads 'Vaccinated'. Fashion and health in check for this actress.

KARISMA KAPOOR

The actress turned 47 earlier this week and even after all these years, Kapoor doesn't fail to impress. She was dressed in an abstract print kaftan dress from Saksha and Kinni worth Rs. 15,000. She kept her styling simple in the kaftan styled dress with thigh-high slits with tie ups, cinched waist and a flowy silhouette. Karisma accessorized her look with big earrings, natural makeup and an N-95 mask. She paired the dress with red Hermés Oran sandals that cost around $630 (Rs. 46,620 approx).

PRIYANKA CHOPRA

Is there ever a day when Priyanka fails to get her style right? Chopra launched her Indian cuisine restaurant in New York and was seen dressed in a gorgeous blue pinstripe shirt that she paired it bright neon yellow pants and it was a killer look!

MADHURI DIXIT

Madhuri Dixit is the icon for Indian dressing. For Dance Deewane 3, Madhuri stunned everyone with her modern styled mirror work lehenga from Reeti Arneja designs. She was seen wearing a halter neck heavily embroidered blouse with mirror work and a tie-dye print lehenga. The simple ethnic look was elevated with intricate embroidery and mirror work featuring a flat silk, velvet and georgette base. It is paired with a matching jacket blouse and a cape dupatta. The Reeti Arneja lehenga is worth Rs. 53,760.

SHILPA SHETTY

Shilpa Shetty is a stunner. Shilpa donned a gorgeous flowy, sheer orange number from Tarun Tahiliani and we cannot stop going gaga over it. She looked as fresh as a daisy with emerald laden jewelry, soft makeup and blow dried hair.

MISSES OF THE WEEK

HUMA QURESHI

Huma was seen wearing a white shirt with shorts and mesh stockings with boots. The OTT outfit didn't work well for Huma. Brownie points for the experimental dressing but she failed to impress!

TAMANNAAH BHATIA

Tamannaah was seen in a printed body hugging co-ord set at the airport, the colour and print weren't quite impressive and we've seen Tamannaah set out grams on fire with her fashion but this time, she couldn't quite cut it.

KATRINA KAIF

Katrina is a fashion queen but her recent outing wasn't quite a stylish one. She wore a printed skater skirt with an oversized blue sweatshirt and white low-top canvas sneakers. The silhouette of the loose sweatshirt on the flowy skirt wasn't quite flattering Kaif's envious figure!

