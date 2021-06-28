Hits And Misses Of The Week: Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Sanon, Shilpa Shetty keep it trendy; Huma Qureshi, Tamannaah Bhatia fail to impress

Even in pandemic and with restrictions, you will definitely see celebrities making a statement. Because, why not? It is all about fashion and chic style these days but comfort is the main factor. The Fashion Police is back to analyse this week’s hits and misses- let's see who impressed and who didn't!
HITS OF THE WEEK
KRITI SANON
KARISMA KAPOOR
The actress turned 47 earlier this week and even after all these years, Kapoor doesn't fail to impress. She was dressed in an abstract print kaftan dress from Saksha and Kinni worth Rs. 15,000. She kept her styling simple in the kaftan styled dress with thigh-high slits with tie ups, cinched waist and a flowy silhouette. Karisma accessorized her look with big earrings, natural makeup and an N-95 mask. She paired the dress with red Hermés Oran sandals that cost around $630 (Rs. 46,620 approx).
PRIYANKA CHOPRA
Is there ever a day when Priyanka fails to get her style right? Chopra launched her Indian cuisine restaurant in New York and was seen dressed in a gorgeous blue pinstripe shirt that she paired it bright neon yellow pants and it was a killer look!
MADHURI DIXIT
SHILPA SHETTY
Shilpa Shetty is a stunner. Shilpa donned a gorgeous flowy, sheer orange number from Tarun Tahiliani and we cannot stop going gaga over it. She looked as fresh as a daisy with emerald laden jewelry, soft makeup and blow dried hair.
MISSES OF THE WEEK
HUMA QURESHI
Huma was seen wearing a white shirt with shorts and mesh stockings with boots. The OTT outfit didn't work well for Huma. Brownie points for the experimental dressing but she failed to impress!
TAMANNAAH BHATIA
Tamannaah was seen in a printed body hugging co-ord set at the airport, the colour and print weren't quite impressive and we've seen Tamannaah set out grams on fire with her fashion but this time, she couldn't quite cut it.
KATRINA KAIF
