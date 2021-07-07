Mrunal Thakur dons a Prabal Gurung black midi dress with waist cut outs for Toofan prompotions

Mrunal is a stylish diva! With every appearance she makes, she turns heads with her sartorial style and experimental fashion. For the promotions of her latest flick Toofan alongside Farhan Akhtar, Mrunal was dressed to impress in a black outfit.

Mrunal Thakur wore a long, capped sleeved gown with an embellished neck and waist cut outs with embellishments from Prabal Gurung collection. The mermaid cut dress accentuated her curves and gave her look a classic, vintage vibe!

She kept her makeup simple with soft curls in her side parted hair, kohled eyes and statement earrings to complete the look. She paired the dress with silver sling back heels. She carried the dress off with sheer grace and elegance.

On the work front, Mrunal Thakur is currently set for the promotions of her new film Toofan which will be releasing on 16th July 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.

