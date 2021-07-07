Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla fly together after 2 months 20 days to Punjab

Actors Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla flew to Punjab on Tuesday morning. The couple were away from each other for quite some time. While Rubina was Covid-19 positive and stayed in her hometown Shimla and then returned to Agra for the shoot of her serial Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki., Abhinav was in Cape Town, South Africa shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

The duo took to their respective Instagram handles and shared the pictures from the airport. Rubina wore bottle green pants along with a white bralette and a pretty peachy-pink organza jacket above it. Abhinav sported a casual look with denim jeans, a white T-shirt and a printed checks shirt above it. Both of them shared their excitement to go to Abhinav's hometown. Abhinav was excited about having his mom's handmade food, Rubina on other hand was excited about flying together with her husband after a long time.

Abhinav shared a selfie in the car while heading towards the airport and wrote, “Time to fly, waiting to eat Mom’s Aaloo Paratha and eat 15 kg of Mangoes she has stocked up." Rubina while shared a series of pictures from inside the airport donning her hot colour blocking look and captioned it as, "2 months 20days, I have counted every single day for you @ashukla09 to be by my side and then together fly away ♥.”

