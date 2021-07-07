October actress Banita Sandhu raises the temperature in olive green bikini

Actress Banita Sandhu made her debut opposite Varun Dhawan in the 2018 movie October directed by Shoojit Sircar. The actress lives in UK and has been working abroad as well.

In her recent post, Banita looked absolutely gorgeous as she flaunted her curves on the beach. The leggy-lass was seen enjoying the English summer on the beach in an olive green bikini. She was seen basking in the sun and living life.

In other pictures, she is also seen wearing a bubblegum pink set as a cover up. She wears a class oversized half sleeved pink shirt with knee length dad shorts of the same colour. She styled her hair in two French braids with vintage cat eyed sunglasses and black flip-flops.

On the work front, Banita Sandhu will star in Kavita & Teresa by Swiss-Indian filmmaker Kamal Musale is about love and compassion inspired by the life of Mother Teresa, according to the website of the movie.

