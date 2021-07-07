BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Rosé imbibe summer vibes in Los Angeles as they get into a studio for a recording

Popular Korean pop female group BLACKPINK members Jennie and Rosé are currently in Los Angeles. They were recently seen hanging out with Jaden Smith, Moises Arias. Jennie was also seen reuniting with Dua Lipa.

On Wednesday, Jennie took on her Instagram to share a picture of herself with Rosé where they were spotted in their studio. Jennie wore a black cropped printed t-shirt which she adorned with black and white checkered mini skirt. Teaming the look with white sneakers and hair tied in a ponytail, she posed with a victory sign.

On the other hand, Rosé was seen donning a comfy yet stylish piece. With white t-shirt half tucked into black shorts. She kept her look very simple and minimal. Sharing the pictures with their fans, Jennie wrote, “In the studio” and we are guessing what’s cooking.

BLACKPINK is currently gearing for 5th anniversary project 4+1. They are also releasing their Japanese album.

