Disha Patani lifts heavy in the gym and this time it’s an 80 kg barbell

Disha Patani is possibly one of the fittest actresses in the industry. Sharing her fitness journey with fans as well, she put out a video on her social media page sharing a recent accomplishment in the gym. In March, Disha had shared a similar video where she performed squats with 70 kgs.

Making progress and increasing her range today, she put out a video of her doing a squat with 80 kg weights on a barbell. Looking comfortable as ever, she captioned it, "80kg 1 rep. thank you @rajendradhole"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

The actress is a fitness freak and diligently works out every day. Mastering much more than gym exercises, she can also be seen performing martial arts, flying kicks from time to time. Disha is surely the hottest and the fittest that our industry has.

