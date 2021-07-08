Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli stuns in one-shoulder mini black dress for launch event

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli is all prepped up for her next show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. For the press conference, she was seen in a very sultry black dress.

In the pictures, we can see her in a black mini dress. The one shoulder black mini dress which had the black corset design at the chest. She accessorised this black body-con dress by Savleen Lamba with black heels. With all subtle makeup and pink lips, she went with hair all open and looked absolutely amazing. “Main aa rahi hoon darr ko darane ! Watch out for me,” she wrote in the caption.

On the work front, Nikki Tamboli will star in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 which is set to air from July 17 onwards.

