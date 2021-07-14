Kunal Kemmu’s 6.30 am routine involves turning personal entertainer for daughter Inaaya; Soha Ali Khan shares video

Soha Ali Khan often shares videos and photos of her daughter Inaaya Kemmu on social media. On Wednesday morning, she gave a glimpse of what happens in their house at 6.30 am on a weekday. Soha shared a snippet of footage captured by the CCTV camera in the house. The footage is from the Inaaya Naumi's room. The black and white clip is a recording on the security cam from July 7.

In the video, Kunal is seen shaking a leg with little Inaaya who is looking happily at her father's performance for her. As the actor enthusiastically performs, Inaaya joins him and dances along with him. "Just another 6.30 am in our home," Soha captioned along with the hashtags ‘wake and shake’ and ‘fatherhood’.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Kunal, too, often shares videos and pictures with his adorable daughter giving out the perfect father-daughter goals.

ALSO READ: Kunal Kemmu channels his inner Anil Kapoor in his latest video; Tezaab star reacts

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results