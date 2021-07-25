“Of sonnets & sunsets”, says Mouni Roy as she sways to a soulful track in black crop top, skirt, and a coat

Actress Mouni Roy looks elegant in her latest Instagram reel dancing to a soulful track wearing a black crop top, skirt, and a full-length coat. The actress looked mesmerizing, moving her outfit and walking alongside a lake and greenery. She uploaded the slow-motion reel on Instagram and captioned it," Of sonnets & sunsets".
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)
The actress became popular overnight and went on to venture into movies like Gold, Made in China, Romeo Akbar Walter, and London Confidential. She also performed on hit item numbers like "Nachna Aaonda Nahin" and "Gali Gali" in Tum Bin II and K.G.F: Chapter 1. She will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmāstra opposite Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt.
Also Read: Mouni Roy looks scintillating in crochet bralette and pants in this video
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply