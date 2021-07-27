Raj Kundra sent to judicial custody for 14 days in pornography case

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 by the Mumbai Police in a pornography-related case. On July 20, he was sent to police custody July 23 by the Esplanade Court. On July 23, his custody was extended till July 27. The businessman was presented in court today morning where the court sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

In the court, the Mumbai Crime Branch reportedly sought further custody of 7 days saying that they have seized multiple documents and the foreign financial transactions need to be probed further. The officials also said that over Rs. 1 crore was deposited in the joint account of Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty and that they have recorded Shilpa's statement regarding the same.

The investigating team has also reached out to Google for details about the app HotShots on which pornographic content was made available. The team is awaiting a response from Google. Meanwhile, Apple has responded to the officials explaining why HotShots was removed from their app store in June 2020.

Meanwhile, the defense lawyer representing Kundra said, “He has already spent more than 200 hours in police custody and if the court kept extending custody every time on such grounds then it will set a wrong precedent.”

The court finally sent Kundra to judicial custody along with his IT head Ryan Thorpe. The two will be taken either to Taloja Jail or Arthur Road Jail.

