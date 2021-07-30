Akshay Kumar confirms Bellbottom to release on August 19 in theatres 

Akshay Kumar’s Bellbottom arrives on the big screen this August 19th! The actor took to social media on Friday, Julu 30 to make the announcement along with a video.

"Mission: To Entertain you on the BIG SCREEN. Date: August 19, 2021. Announcing the arrival of #BellBottom! #BellBottomInCinemasAug19," he wrote on Twitter.

Mission: To Entertain you on the BIG SCREEN

Date: August 19, 2021

Announcing the arrival of #BellBottom! #BellBottomInCinemasAug19@vashubhagnani @humasqureshi @LaraDutta @ranjit_tiwari @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani @EmmayEntertain pic.twitter.com/4z9jCdmJj3

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 30, 2021

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the spy thriller was shot extensively in Scotland. It is written by Aseem Arrora & Parveez Shaikh. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani, Bell Bottom also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi.

ALSO READ: SCOOP: Bellbottom's new release date likely to be announced this week; may release on 27 August

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results