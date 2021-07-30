Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 to air its last episode next week

Mann ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 is the sequel of the popular drama Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya which aired on Star Plus from 2009 to 2012. The first garnered immense popularity for Pratigya's character of a bold and strong woman (played by Pooja Gour). While it got also popular for Pratigya and Krishna's chemistry(played by Arhan Behl).
Seeing the popular demand, the makers Rajan Shahi and Pearl Grey decide to come back with its sequel. While most of the cast including Arhan and Pooja were the same, it didn't really manage to win the audience's heart, unlike its first season.
