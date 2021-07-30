Deepika Padukone dedicates almost 2 hours for intense training for Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan

Deepika Padukone is back to shoot life with her much-awaited film, Pathan, which will see her reunite with her debut co-star Shah Rukh Khan. The film will see Deepika performing high octane action for which she has fully committed herself and is pushing the envelope to give her best on-screen like always.

Throwing light on the same, a source close to the film unit reveals, "Despite juggling multiple film shoots, Deepika doesn’t miss training for Pathan. The workout includes a mix of functional training and Yoga. She dedicates 1.5 hours of her day towards workout for 6 days a week, keeping one day's break for rejuvenation. Deepika is also following a strict diet regime, as advised to her."

Recently, Deepika was diagnosed with a severe case of Covid-19, recovering from which she got onto her film schedules. Speaking about the same, the source further shares, "Getting back on sets after a severe bout of Covid-19, took a lot of emotional and physical strength for Deepika. She is still pushing to get her fitness and health completely back, and is fully committed to it."

Deepika has been busy juggling between two films simultaneously since the lockdown has eased. She wrapped one schedule of Pathan earlier and also shot for one schedule of Shakun Batra's untitled next.

With an interesting lineup of films, she also has Nag Ashwin's next with Prabhas, The Intern remake, Mahabharata, 83, and Fighter in the pipeline besides Pathan and Shakun Batra's next.

