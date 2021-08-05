Pooja Hegde raises the oomph factor in an ice blue outfit

Pooja Hegde is a stunner! Her stylist Tanya Ghavri posted a reel of the stunner dressed in an ice blue set. She is seen wearing a bustier style ruched top with tie up sleeves and a mini skirt. Her makeup was smokey and dewy with the wet look. She pulls off this monochrome outfit and looks chic as ever!

Since Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer Radhe Shyam went on floors, it has been making headlines. While fans have been intrigued by the epic storyline of the film, it is hard to miss the sizzling chemistry of the lead actors in the teaser and first-look poster.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam starring Pooja Hegde and Prabhas in lead roles is said to be an epic love story set in Europe. Bhagyashree, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan, among others, will be seen in pivotal roles. Since the release of the first poster, fans have been intrigued and are eager for the film’s release. The pan-India film was released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi on July 30.

Pooja will also be seen in a cameo role opposite Ram Charan in the Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. Pooja is also awaiting the release of the Akhil Akkineni starrer Most Eligible Bachelor. The actress is currently shooting for the Tamil movie Beast, opposite Thalapathy Vijay and the Hindi movie Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh.

