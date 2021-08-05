Saba Ali Khan corrects a fan who mistakes her for Soha Ali Khan in Tum Mile

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan Pataudi chose to be an Indian jewelry designer instead of being in the film industry. She stays away from the limelight in comparison to her siblings Soha Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Recently a fan mistook her as Soha Ali Khan who thought that she starred in the movie Tum Mile opposite Emraan Hashmi.

The confusion occurred when Saba took to her Instagram page and shared throwback pictures of Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu sitting together. She had captioned it as, "Jaaaaaaan club. Atleast two …! Inni dressed by me And not sure if this t-shirt of Tim's too ;)Both #stayblessed #loveyou #always".

A social media user commented on the picture and asked, "Aapki wo movie mere fav hai Tum Mile". On this Saba replied, "My sister Soha ..in tum mile," along with confused and winking emojis. Soha Ali Khan is Saba Ali Khan's younger sister but they look very similar making the fans confused about their individual identity.

Soha has worked in numerous Bollywood projects but after giving birth to daughter Inaaya she has been spending quality time with her and her Instagram feed is flooded with videos and pictures with Inaaya. On the other hand, people started recognizing Saba after she became an active member of social media. She is often seen uploading pictures and snaps with Saif, Soha, Kunal Khemu, Kareena Kapoor, Sara, Ibrahim, Sharmila, Taimur, and Inaaya.

