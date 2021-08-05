Kareena Kapoor Khan looks smoking hot in a fiery red off shoulder gown

Kareena Kapoor is an icon! From movies to runways to just the streets of Bombay- there is nothing Kareena Kapoor doesn’t make her own with her charm and style.

Kareena Kapoor was recently spotted on the streets of the city in a red hot one shoulder gown with OTT one side sleeve. The fiery red dress also features a slit and a cinch at the waist with a mermaid fit. Kapoor looks gorgeous as ever with her hair in their natural soft waves with shimmery makeup and bold red lip. Bebo looks all things stunning and we cannot get over her charm and grace.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which starred late actor Irrfan Khan in the lead role. Her upcoming project is Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on Christmas this year. She also launched her pregnancy book earlier in July.

