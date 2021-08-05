Madhuri Dixit is an absolute queen in a gold and white lehnga as she effortlessly pulls off a transition reel

Madhuri Dixit is the epitome of elegance and grace. She loves her Indian wear and we can't get enough of it. We love Dixit’s Instagram glam and that keeps us waiting for a new post every time.

Recently, Madhuri posted a reel of herself dressed in basic attire. She is seen wearing a brown mock polo neck top with flared black pants. She is seen waving and walking in a park and what happens next had our jaws hitting the floors. The reel transitions into her dressed in a beautiful gold and white lehenga. The blouse featured a beautiful Lacy yolk with quarter length sleeves. The lehenga had a beautiful design with a golden border and a heavy dupatta. Madhuri’s makeup was her signature shimmery, dewy look with soft curls.

Madhuri is currently appearing as a judge on the reality TV show Dance Deewane 3. She was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 film Kalank, which also starred Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.

