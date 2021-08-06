Shanaya Kapoor raises oomph in red off shoulder top shares pictures with K3G famous dialogues

Soon to debut Shanaya Kapoor is showing off her makeup skills and breaking internet lately. The upcoming actress has been an internet popular who often shares interesting looks on Instagram. The actress recently shared a very fiery look and we are loving the lady in red.

The star on Thursday, posted a very Smoking hot look donning a red outfit. She was seen in a red off shoulder top. What impressed us was how the actress added whole glam element with her makeup. The actress went all bold with her makeup with cut crease eyes topped with dark lash and winged liner, red lips and lots of highlighter and bronze.

She accessorised her look, with golden earrings and matching neck-chain. With her straight hair all open she posed sensually for the camera. Keeping her fans updated she captioned the pictures with a famous Kareena Kapoor’s dialogue from K3G “Tell me how it was”.

On the work front, the star will soon make her Bollywood debut with Dharma 2.0.

