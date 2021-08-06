Quebec premier to introduce vaccine passports

Legault said he was alarmed about an uptick in cases in recent days, saying it is the beginning of a fourth wave. He expects hospitalizations and deaths to increase in the coming weeks.

Speaking to the media for the first time since taking time off, Legault took aim at unvaccinated Quebecers Thursday, saying they will lose privileges if they don’t get their two doses. He said the passport will allow those who are vaccinated to prove their status.

Legault said the details of the passport will be unveiled in the coming days.

Despite the recent spike in cases, Legault says he’s sticking by the plan to have all students — in elementary schools, high schools, CEGEPs and universities — attend in person this fall.

