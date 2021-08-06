Aishwarya Sharma AKA Pakhi of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein inks fiancé Neil Bhatt’s name on her wrist, surprises him on his birthday

Television's most talked about celebrity couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma fell in love with each other while shooting for their serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein. After they came out in the open and admitted about their relationship they have been only setting major romantic and couple goals. The duo go all out and express their love for each other on their respective social media handles. The pair are very much into each other and it's evident through their pictures together.

The couple surprised their fans by having a Roka ceremony and officially declaring that they are engaged now. Recently Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Neil Bhatt AKA Virat celebrated his 34th birthday and his fiance Aishwarya Sharma AKA Pakhi gave him the most precious gift of his life. The actress got his name tattooed on her hand as a birthday gift for him. She took to her social media handle and proudly showed her tattoo to her fans proclaiming her love for Neil and captioned it, "#neil Forever" while tagging Neil Bhatt in her post.

Actor Neil Bhatt was very happy with the surprise birthday gift and took to his Instagram page to thank Aishwarya. He posted their picture together where Aishwarya's tattoo can be seen. He captioned it, "Best gift ever… thank you, bacha love you!!" Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top shows of the TV drama series of Star Plus. It stars Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Yogendra Vikram Singh in lead roles.

Also Read: Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma celebrates six months of their Roka anniversary with a super fun game

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results