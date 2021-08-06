Jennifer Aniston and Harry Styles twin in Gucci retro hues pantsuit; actress says ‘just call me Harriet Styles’

It’s always that exciting moment when we see two major celebrities wear matching outfits. The same happened when Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston wore the exact same outfit as Harry Styles during her latest Instyle magazine shoot.

In this look, the Friends actress wore Gucci’s retro suit that had large lapels and a flared pant leg from their fall 2021 collection according to Vogue. She paired it with white heels that perfectly went with the suit.

Harry Styles wore the same exact suit during the BRITs 2021, earlier this year. He also paired the wool and silk jacket and trousers with Gucci handbag and shoes. He carried brown leather handbag with bamboo handle from Fall 2021 collection. He wore white sneakers during his red carpet appearance

Jennifer later took to Instagram and posted a story with a combination picture of herself and Harry Styles wearing the same outfit. She simply captioned the post, “Just call me Harriet Styles.”

On the work front, Jennifer Aniston was last seen in Friends: The Reunion. She will be seen in season 2 of The Morning Show, which is set to release in September of this year.

