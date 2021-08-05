Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s recent vacation pictures are giving us holiday goals

Bigg Boss 14 winner, Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla shared a few pictures from their recent vacation. The couple seems to be enjoying their quality time on a beach. Rubina uses her social media quite often. She shared her pictures as Instagram Post.

She shared a lot of pictures of herself with her husband with some solo shots along with selfies. She also mentioned her stylists in her post.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Abhinav recently wrapped his last shoot for his second upcoming reality project Khatron Ke Khiladi. He is going to the contestant for season 11 of the show. Rubina is currently playing role of Soumya in Shakti Astitva ke Ehsaas ki, and very evidently the couple took some time to relax and enjoy, with their small trip to the beach.

Also this couple is seen featuring in Vishal Mishra's new song Tumse Pyaar Hai which is released today. The lyrics of this song seems more beautiful when they are seen both in the music video. From reality shows, daily soaps to music videos this couple is doing is an amazing job.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia exudes oomph factor in embroidered mini dress worth Rs. 51,599 for MasterChef Telugu

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results