Director Vishnuvardhan talks about Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s offscreen romance’s impact on Shershaah

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will soon be seen sharing the screen for the first time in the film Shershaah. The film chronicles the life of Kargil War Hero Captain Vikram Batra, essayed by Sidharth. During the shoot of the film, Sidharth and Kiara who are paired opposite each also fell for each other in real life. While the couple has never openly addressed their relationship, they are often spotted together in public and have also gone on holidays together.

Shershaah director Vishnuvardhan recently spoke to an entertainment portal about the lead pair’s off-screen romance and whether it helped their onscreen romance. He said that it did not matter to him if Kiara and Sidharth are romancing off-screen. Vishnuvardhan said that for him it was about the characters they were playing rather than the actors themselves.

He further said that whatever is happening in their personal life is not going to help him for the film. He said that what worked for him is that the pairing of Sidharth and Kiara is very fresh. He clearly said that as a maker their off-screen romance does not matter to him or the film.

Produced by Dharma Productions, Shershaah is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on August 12.

