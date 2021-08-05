EXO's Xiumin tests positive for COVID-19; group members self-isolate as they wait for their results 

K-pop group EXO's Xiumin has been diagnosed with COVID-19. As he is gearing up for his musical, his earlier test came negative but the latest results were positive. He is taking necessary treatment and following the guidelines whereas the EXO group members have self-isolated as they wait for their results.

According to Soompi, in a statement released by SM Entertainment, EXO's parent company on August 5, it reads, "Xiumin was confirmed to be diagnosed with COVID-19 today (August 5). On July 29, Xiumin received a COVID-19 PCR test in order to practice for his musical and tested negative. However, he received an additional PCR test on August 4 due to symptoms of changes in his health, and he was diagnosed today (August 5). As a result, EXO members and his staff members have also been tested for COVID-19 and are in self-quarantine while they wait for results."

"In addition, this information has been relayed to all of the broadcast programs that Xiumin is a part of. The staff members and some of the cast members of the musical Hadestown, who Xiumin practiced with recently, will also be tested for COVID-19. Xiumin has immediately halted all scheduled activities and will actively follow the process and guidance given by health authorities, and we will also do our best in order for the artist to make a speedy recovery," it further read.

"We apologize for causing concern to many people, and we will do our best for the health and safety of all our artists and staff while strictly following health guidelines," the statement concluded.

EXO made their comeback with the album 'Don't Fight The Feeling' in June 2021.

