Justin Bieber apologises for promoting Morgan Wallen’s album who was caught using racial slur – “I had no idea about racist comments”

Popstar Justin Bieber recently promoted a music album Dangerous: The Double Album of country singer Morgan Wallen on his Instagram story. He wrote, “Love this album.” Soon after, he deleted the story when he came to know that Wallen was seen using racial slur.
Wallen has apologized for using that racist word. On Wednesday, August 6, Bieber added a new Instagram story in which he wrote that he had no idea that the guy’s music he posted was recently found saying racist comments. "I had no idea that the guy's music I posted was recently found saying racist comments," the message read. "As you know I don't support or tolerate any sort of racism or discrimination. I had no idea, I sincerely apologize to anyone I offended."
