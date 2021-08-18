Malavika Mohanan looks smoking hot in a pair of affordable shorts and printed shirt

Maalvika Mohanan is one of the most gorgeous divas in the South Film Industry. She has a classic fashion sense and always makes a statement.
Her makeup was smokey and bold with heavy kohled eyes, wavy hair with peeks of burnt caramel highlight. We absolutely loved this look! Malavika gives a smouldering look.
She kept her styling simple and chic with stacked up chains and smokey eyes with minimal dressing.
Malavika made her debut in a Malayalam film opposite the very charming Dulquer Salman, and there’s been no stopping her fame and popularity. She’s all set to make a stunning B-Town debut with Farhan Akhtar’s Yudhra where she’s all set to share the screen for the first time with Gully Boy fame aka Siddhant Chaturvedi.
