Malavika Mohanan looks smoking hot in a pair of affordable shorts and printed shirt

Maalvika Mohanan is one of the most gorgeous divas in the South Film Industry. She has a classic fashion sense and always makes a statement.

Malavika’s recent posts was dripping off hotness. She looked stunning in a grey bralette with light washed denims and a printed boyfriend shirt from Pallavi Singhee’s brand Shop Verb. It is available on the website for Rs. 5,000.

Her makeup was smokey and bold with heavy kohled eyes, wavy hair with peeks of burnt caramel highlight. We absolutely loved this look! Malavika gives a smouldering look.

She kept her styling simple and chic with stacked up chains and smokey eyes with minimal dressing.

Malavika made her debut in a Malayalam film opposite the very charming Dulquer Salman, and there’s been no stopping her fame and popularity. She’s all set to make a stunning B-Town debut with Farhan Akhtar’s Yudhra where she’s all set to share the screen for the first time with Gully Boy fame aka Siddhant Chaturvedi.

