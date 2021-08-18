Madhuri Dixit looks gorgeous in a Turquoise pre-draped saree from Punit Balana worth Rs.35,500

Madhuri Dixit is the epitome of elegance and grace. She loves her Indian wear and we can't get enough of it. We love Dixit’s Instagram glam and that keeps us waiting for a new post every time.

Madhuri Dixit uploaded snaps of herself dressed in a beautiful turquoise blue pre-draped saree. She looks stunning in this embroidered piece from Punit Balana. The dress is available on designer sites for Rs. 5,500. The saree features a belt like design and a slit from the side.

The beautiful embroidery on the blue saree featured colourful work. The work on the piece is stunning and Dixit stands out as always.

Her makeup was simple and shimmery with Kundan jewellery, danglers, heavy neck pieces and kadas. Her hair was in a wavy side parting. She completed this ethic look with golden block heels. Nothing we don’t love about this look.

Madhuri is currently appearing as a judge on the reality TV show Dance Deewane 3. She was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 film Kalank, which also starred Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.

