Anil Kapoor shakes a leg with Rhea Kapoor on ‘Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai’ at her wedding party

Bollywood director and choreographer Farah Khan took to her social media handle and shared a video of actor Anil Kapoor and bride Rhea Kapoor dancing to Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui from Sonam Kapoor's film Khoobsurat. The ever-energetic Anil Kapoor is swaying back and forth happily with a juice in his hand while Rhea Kapoor joins him in the dance. The father-daughter pair set the dance floor on fire with their 2 minutes dance gig. Karan Boolani can be seen cheering them during the dance performance. The duo grooved on the track to celebrate the post-wedding party of the couple.

Anil Kapoor arranged a wedding party days after Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s marriage. Anil is seen wearing a yellow jacket and pants with a grey kurta, while Rhea is seen in a white gown. The guests can be seen chilling and enjoying their performance. Farah Khan uploaded the video on her Instagram and captioned it, “Love this man!! Best father-daughter dance @anilskapoor style!! @rheakapoor @kapoor.sunita thank you for being such great hosts♥️ congratulations @karanboolani”.

Fans were very happy to see this video and called the duo a perfect father-daughter pair and also credited for giving out major father-daughter goals. Some also appreciated Anil Kapoor for his cool moves and dance style. After Rhea’s marriage, Anil had shared an emotional and happy post of his entire family and also Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s wedding picture. He declared that he has 3 super-sons now along with 2 super-daughters and they have the biggest blockbuster ever.

Rhea Kapoor is the second child among Sonam and Harshvardhan Kapoor. She has produced films like Aisha, Khoobsurat, and Veere Di Wedding and also designed costumes in the films. She owns the fashion line ‘Rheson' with Sonam Kapoor.

