Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar calls Divya Agarwal ‘homewrecker’, questions his biased behavior

The first weekend ka vaar episode of this season of the show has made the things quite spiced up. While an ugly fight between Shamita Shetty and Divya Agarwal made end their relationship, the latter was seen getting cornered by the housemates.
After Karan Johar left the scene, Divya was seen crying alone near the gym area. While co-contestants Ridhima Pandit and her connection Zeeshan tried to comfort her, they asked the reason for her breakdown, to which Divya replied that she doesn't understand why she was labeled ‘homewrecker’, she doesn't talk to Raqesh because of Shamita, and just because of her, if anyone tries to talk about her connection with Raqesh, she will be termed as homewrecker.
