Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar calls Divya Agarwal ‘homewrecker’, questions his biased behavior

The first weekend ka vaar episode of this season of the show has made the things quite spiced up. While an ugly fight between Shamita Shetty and Divya Agarwal made end their relationship, the latter was seen getting cornered by the housemates.

After Karan Johar left the scene, Divya was seen crying alone near the gym area. While co-contestants Ridhima Pandit and her connection Zeeshan tried to comfort her, they asked the reason for her breakdown, to which Divya replied that she doesn't understand why she was labeled ‘homewrecker’, she doesn't talk to Raqesh because of Shamita, and just because of her, if anyone tries to talk about her connection with Raqesh, she will be termed as homewrecker.

She further added that it was wrong of Karan to use such a word and continued to questions the host’s biased behavior that why Shamita and Neha’s conversation about her wasn’t termed back-biting. Later, when Divya and Zeeshan were having conversation, the Ace of Space winner expressed his thoughts that how Karan Johar projected things completely wrong, whereas Divya added that doesn't want to fight with Shamita and that's the reason she didn't go to clear things out. She told Zeeshan about her going to Akshara because she can't even think of commenting on anyone's movie industry or Career as she respects them all and their respective careers.

