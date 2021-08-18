Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari concludes the journey of her docu-drama Breakpoint based on Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes

The multi-talented author-filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has concluded on yet another project that marks a beautiful collaboration with talented champions Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes. A docu-drama is co-written and directed by Ashwiny and Nitesh Tiwari.

Taking to her social media, Ashwiny Iyer shared, "A year and half journey with @mbhupathi & @leanderpaes comes to an end to only begin a new journey of our friendship for life. First of many as an evolving producer. @niteshtiwari22 & I co-directing for the first time. Writing and documenting a story of two extremely talented champions in the form of a Docu drama. Again a first for Nitesh, Piyush, and me. We are filled with immense gratitude that along with our studio partners @zee5 we could pull this massive production across the world in these trying times of pandemic. A big thankyou to our biggest backbone @varun.shetty.1840 @kavanahalpara @raiajayg & my fabulous Production, Direction, Accounts team & Bimal Parekh at @earthskynotes and thankyou to Collective Artist Network for packaging this web series and every single sports partner, sports person, line producers across the world who made #Breakpoint happen. Hope you enjoy the series coming soon on @zee5 as much as we enjoyed hearing and speaking to the world champions in Indian tennis. Aspiration. Inspiration. Onwards and upwards to Indian sports."

The docu-drama is titled 'BREAKPOINT' and will be premiering on Zee5. Ashwiny's work as a filmmaker with projects like 'Nil Battey Sannata' and 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' has been well-renowned and won critical acclaim. Adding yet another feather in her cap, she recently launched her book 'Mapping Love' that opened to outstanding responses from common folk and celebs as well.

The filmmaker is also ready to debut in the OTT world with the web series 'Faadu' on Sony LIV. Also, is currently working on the life story of Mr. Narayana Murthy and Mrs. Sudha Murthy, which she considers her most cherished project.

