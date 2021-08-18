Priyanka Chopra comes on board as the Chairperson of The Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) Film Festival, excited about the new chapter in her life

Global icon and actress Priyanka Chopra is unstoppable when it comes to achieving the impossible. She is now felicitated as the Chairperson of The Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) Film Festival. Priyanka Chopra's name cropped up collectively and she was selected for this position by MAMI’s board of trustees including Nita M. Ambani, Anupama Chopra, Ajay Bijli, Anand G. Mahindra, Farhan Akhtar, Isha Ambani, Kabir Khan, Kaustubh Dhavse, Kiran Rao, Rana Daggubati, Riteish Deshmukh, Rohan Sippy, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Vikramaditya Motwane, Vishal Bhardwaj and Zoya Akhtar.

The panelists also finalized two new members in their board who are renowned filmmakers Anjali Menon and Shivendra Singh Dungarpur. Board members Isha Ambani and Anupama Chopra are confident that actress Priyanka Chopra is a great choice keeping in mind her international stance and can take forward the vision aptly. On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra is honored by the gesture of The Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) Film Festival board and is looking forward to creating magic together.

The White Tiger star uploaded a video on her Instagram thanking the board for giving her the position of Chairperson of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. She penned a long note and wrote, "Now more than ever we need to talk to each other, to listen to each other and understand how we see the world, and cinema is the best medium for doing this.” – Martin Scorsese. It is with that thought I am proud to take on a new role… as Chairperson of the Jio Mami Film Festival, India’s leading film festival. Working alongside an amazing team of like-minded individuals, we’re reimagining the festival with a new creative vision that is attuned to the radical changes the world has witnessed in the last two years. I’m very excited about this new chapter for the festival as well as for me. See you at the movies… we are now OPEN!". She also tagged all the jury members in her video post.

The Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) conducts a yearly international film festival in Mumbai and aims to discover new talents and artists from all over the world. The entries for the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival will be organized between October 2021 and March 2022 with a digital broadcast highlighting talents from all over the world.

