Manushi Chhillar and sister Dewangana celebrate sibling bond this Rakhi with SKINN by Titan

Renowned pageant winner and upcoming Bollywood Actor Manushi Chhillar and her sister Dewangana Chhillar featured in a digital video released by SKINN, a fine fragrance brand from the house of Titan for its #BestSaidWithSkinn campaign to celebrate Rakshabandhan. The digital video portrays a very relatable bond between the gorgeous star Manushi Chhillar and her elder sister Dewangana. As the sisters reminisce about their childhood memories, argue over the TV remote, and make fun of each other, their strong bond of siblinghood shines through showing how they always have each other’s back. SKINN fragrances become a significant part of this emotional journey full of memories and love as Manushi gifts them to her sister Dewangana to celebrate their bond with beautiful fragrances.

This light-hearted tete-a-tete with laughs between Manushi and her sister brightens the whole mood and celebrates the irreplaceable relationship between them. SKINN Titan posted the video of the siblings on their official Instagram page and wrote, “This Rakhi it's #BestSaidWithSkinn. You know how siblings are. You cannot live with them. You cannot live without them. And certainly, you can't forget to gift them something special on Rakhi. This Rakhi, surprise the ones who’ve always been your rock with magnificent fragrances from #Skinn like @manushi_chhillar did for her sister @dewangana_chhillar”.

Ms. Kanwalpreet Walia, Marketing Head, Fragrances and Accessories Titan Company Limited adds, “Rakshabandhan gives an opportunity to celebrate our siblinghood. With this digital video we celebrate the bond between siblings, and show how real sibling stories look like with Manushi Chhillar and Dewangana. Their conversation is full of mischief, love and sheds light on how they are each part of a whole, and irreplaceable to each other”.

