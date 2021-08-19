Ajay Devgn sends his best wishes to Akshay Kumar for Bellbottom release 

Bollywood actors and good friends Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar seem to never leave a chance to praise and support each other. On August 19 morning, Ajay Devgn took to social media to send his best wishes to Akshay for the release of Bellbottom in cinemas.

In his congratulatory tweet, Ajay wrote, "Dear Akki, I've been hearing good reviews of Bell Bottom. Congratulations. Also, your leap of faith in making it a theatrical release is praiseworthy. With you in @akshaykumar #BellBottom."

Akshay responded, "Thank you so much Brother,means a lot Hugging face I pray Maharashtra opens up soon and you’d also able to watch it. Would love to know your thoughts."

Amongst multiple heinous airplane hijacks, India was made to face another such challenge in 1984. BellBottom, a RAW agent played by Akshay Kumar sees through the plan and thus, begins India's first covert operation. A story based on true events, led by BellBottom, that went on to create one of the most defining moments of the country.

Pooja Entertainment presents in association with Emmay Entertainment ‘Bellbottom’ Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

