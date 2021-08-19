Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan has a big surprise for his fans, wants to return the same amount of love he got

Pawandeep Rajan was declared the winner of the popular singing reality show Indian Idol season 12 after defeating the top 6 contestants Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Mohd. Danish, Nihal Tauro, and Shanmukhapriya in the race. The grand finale was of 12 hours duration and one of the longest shows to premiere on Indian television. The contestants kept the audiences glued to their TV screens and entertained them with high-octave music tracks.

Pawandeep had impressed the audiences as well as the judges with his mesmerizing voice. He also managed to influence filmmaker Karan Johar by his music and bagged a singing opportunity in Dharma Productions' film. The multitalented singer not only captivated the fans with his singing but also showcased his talents in playing numerous musical devices.

The winner has declared his plan of buying a home in Mumbai and setting a studio in it. The singer who hails from Champawat in Uttarakhand also expressed his desire to build a music academy and studio there with the cash prize he received on winning Indian Idol 12. He also said that his fans who voted and made him win the trophy of Indian Idol season 12 deserve a gift from his side. Pawandeep will release his new songs every week for them as he believes that if fans pour love they should get back the same in return.

