Avneet Kaur exhibits graceful aura in embellished yellow saree with halter neck blouse

Indian TV actress and dancer Avneet Kaur is one of the youngest stars in the industry.

She is super consistent on social media where she loves to share her glam outfit looks as well as great dance moves with her huge number of followers.

Recently, the 19-year-old actress was seen flaunting a lot of Indian looks on her latest photoshoot and winning millions of hearts. On Wednesday, she posted a few pictures of herself where she is looking drop-dead gorgeous in a beautiful contemporary yellow saree with floral prints along with a matching embroidered halter-neck blouse from Neeru’s Indian Ethnics which made her look phenomenal. She accessorized the look with a traditional jewelry set and rings along with a handful of bangles from Pooja Diamond.

For her makeup, she did a nude glam look with heavy eyelashes to add a lot of edges. She kept her hair in a low braided ponytail which completed her diva look. She also captioned the picture as “eye contact” and another post, “I fly on my own wings of saree”

On the work front, Avneet Kaur is currently set for Hindi drama Aladdin with her co-star Siddharth Nigam.

