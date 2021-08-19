Mouni Roy stuns in vibrant bustier and matching drape skirt worth Rs.16,500 in Maldives

Indian TV and film actress Mouni Roy is also one of the most popular names in the digital world. This 35-year-old actress is an absolute charmer who is always winning the hearts of millions of people every day with her breathtaking posts.

On Thursday, the Made in China actress graced us with a very sexy reel post on Instagram which consists of multiple pictures of Mouni at Maldives Vacation while posing for the camera in beach babe avatar. She is seen in a beautiful Vibrant Khushi short, cotton silk, embellished bustier with gota and thread along with a matching Khushi drape skirt from Gopi Vaid worth Rs.16,500. She accessorized the look with a pair of beige handmade floral earrings.

For her makeup, she did a soft pink-toned makeup look. She kept her hair easy breezy with soft curls and the whole look made Mouni look like a mesmerizing mermaid. She also captioned the reel, “Beach days = happy days”.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

On the work front, Mouni Roy will be staring in an upcoming film Bole Chudiyan directed by Shamas Siddiqui.

Also Read: Mouni Roy amps up the hotness quotient in printed bikini during Maldives vacation

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results