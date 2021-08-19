Mouni Roy stuns in vibrant bustier and matching drape skirt worth Rs.16,500 in Maldives

Indian TV and film actress Mouni Roy is also one of the most popular names in the digital world. This 35-year-old actress is an absolute charmer who is always winning the hearts of millions of people every day with her breathtaking posts.
For her makeup, she did a soft pink-toned makeup look. She kept her hair easy breezy with soft curls and the whole look made Mouni look like a mesmerizing mermaid. She also captioned the reel, “Beach days = happy days”.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)
On the work front, Mouni Roy will be staring in an upcoming film Bole Chudiyan directed by Shamas Siddiqui.
Also Read: Mouni Roy amps up the hotness quotient in printed bikini during Maldives vacation
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply