Shilpa Shetty says she feels ‘cleansed’ after returning to the sets of Super Dancer – Chapter 4 performance

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has been keeping a low profile ever since her businessman husband Raj Kundra was arrested and taken into judicial custody for uploading porn films on mobile applications. The actress took hiatus from Super Dancer – Chapter 4 where she is one of the judges. Now, she has returned to the set after a month. She filmed her first episode in over a month on Tuesday, August 17.

Dressed in a turquoise and red saree, Shilpa Shetty watched the performances of the little ones in the first teaser of the upcoming episodes. This weekend, the contestants will perform on the theme of popular ‘Amar Chitra Katha’ stories. Shilpa Shetty looked amazed in the promo and praised them with words like “avishvasniya (unbelievable)”. She said that she felt cleansed.

Earlier this month, Shilpa Shetty released her first statement in relation to her husband. "As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you – especially as a MOTHER – to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same. I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times. We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyamev Jayate! With Positivity and Gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra," she said.

