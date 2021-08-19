Shilpa Shetty says she feels ‘cleansed’ after returning to the sets of Super Dancer – Chapter 4 performance

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has been keeping a low profile ever since her businessman husband Raj Kundra was arrested and taken into judicial custody for uploading porn films on mobile applications. The actress took hiatus from Super Dancer – Chapter 4 where she is one of the judges. Now, she has returned to the set after a month. She filmed her first episode in over a month on Tuesday, August 17.
Earlier this month, Shilpa Shetty released her first statement in relation to her husband. "As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you – especially as a MOTHER – to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same. I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times. We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyamev Jayate! With Positivity and Gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra," she said.
