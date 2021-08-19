Amy Jackson is a diva in a short dress as she flaunts her long legs in a risqué slit high up the thigh

Amy Louise Jackson is a former Miss Teen World and has appeared in over fifteen films. She made her US debut in 2017 with Warner Brothers production of DC Comics Supergirl as Imra Ardeen/ Saturn Girl. Jackson’s most notable roles include her debut into the industry as Amy Wilkinson in Madrasapattinam, Sarah in action film Singh Is Bliing, and Nila in India’s most expensive film 2.0.
Amy hasn't done a lot of films in the last few years. She shares a daughter with partner George Panayatiou.
