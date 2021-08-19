Nia Sharma raises the temperature in sexy black crop top and mini skirt

Indian Television actress Nia Sharma is a big-time fashion enthusiast and internet sensation. She is super frequent with her bold outfits which raises the temperature every time she drops a picture of herself.

On Thursday, the actress posted a sexy series of monochromatic and color pictures from her latest photoshoot. She is seen in a stunning black pullover, plunging neckline crop top, and matching mini skin-tight leather skirt along with black stiletto heels while flaunting her bold poses effortlessly. She accessorized the look with a gold choker.

For her makeup, she did a super sexy glam nude look with glossy lips. She kept a wet hair look which complimented the whole look.

She also captioned the post, “I can’t believe it’s just a burning memory..”

On the work front, Nia Sharma was last seen in Jamai 2.0.

