Nia Sharma raises the temperature in sexy black crop top and mini skirt

Indian Television actress Nia Sharma is a big-time fashion enthusiast and internet sensation. She is super frequent with her bold outfits which raises the temperature every time she drops a picture of herself.
For her makeup, she did a super sexy glam nude look with glossy lips. She kept a wet hair look which complimented the whole look.
She also captioned the post, “I can’t believe it’s just a burning memory..”
On the work front, Nia Sharma was last seen in Jamai 2.0.
