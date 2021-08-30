No Sonam Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s cinema; filmmaker clarifies

Of late a number of stars have been seen visiting Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office. Every time a star’s car drives into the filmmaker’s office the rumours of collaboration abound. Earlier there were reports of Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor visiting the filmmaker’s office to discuss projects. They all turned out to be friendly visits.

Now it’s Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who was seen visiting Bhansali’s office, thereby setting tongues wagging about a film together. “No such thing!” says an informed source. “Like all the other stars who were seen visiting Mr Bhansali’s office, Sonam just dropped in for a chat since they go back a long way.”

For those came in late, Sanjay Bhansali launched Sonam Kapoor in 2007’s Saawariya. Though the film didn't work at the box office it kicked off both Sonam and Ranbir Kapoor’s career.

Sonam has remained in touch with Bhansali. Her dropping in to meet her mentor is not a signal for their renewed partnership. A tad angrily Sanjay Leela Bhansali clarifies, “There are many actors who come to visit. We chat over a cup of tea. We don’t have to work together just because we are meeting socially.”

Hope this puts an end to the ceaseless train of speculation every time a star visits any filmmaker.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor spotted outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office donning a royal blue midi and a watch costing nearly Rs. 16 lakh

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results