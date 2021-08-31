Malaika Arora announces Malaika Arora Ventures; sets eyes on more wellness related associations and tie ups after Nude Bowl.

Malaika Arora has always been known as someone who follows her interests and passions in life, especially in the space of fitness, clean eating, and overall wellness. After spending over two decades in the industry and building a robust career in the world of Bollywood and television, Malaika decided to expand her horizon and venture toward entrepreneurship.
Instantly recognised as a profitable business partner, today, Malaika is actively sought by brands to co-create businesses with. She has successfully established herself as a strategic business investor, with handpicked tie-ups and investments under her business label/company called Malaika Arora Ventures (MAV).
Known for her impeccable fashion, ageless beauty, and unbelievable fitness levels, Malaika has tactically invested in these very areas, lending her expertise to the respective brands. She has also established herself as an important strategic partner, who brings immeasurable value to the table, especially in marketing and communication of the brand.
With business tie ups like the e-commerce brand Label Life in the fashion space, SARVA Yoga in fitness and her most recent venture with Rebel Food's Nude Bowl in the clean eating space, she now looks forward to bringing the overall wellbeing sector to the fore with prudent investments in the coming year.
At MAV, Arora and her team are dedicated to actively scouting for businesses and opportunities with a common vision – to organically help the brands and businesses to grow and reach out to the consumers to spread the message of healthy living. MAV is not really about short-term goal partnerships. Most of these businesses have a long term vision of growing and developing into a 100 cr plus brand and have partnered with Malaika in this journey.
Malaika Arora is the style editor at Label Life, involved in thoughtfully curating the latest fashion for the portal. She is also the co-founder SARVA Yoga along with her business partner Sarvesh Shashi and is the founder at Nude Bowls in partnership with Rebel Foods.
